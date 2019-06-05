Category:

News

Position/Title:

Newscast Director / Editor

Details:

WPEC in West Palm Beach, FL is looking for a full-time New Director/Editor for our evening Newscasts.

Vacancy Type:

Full Time

Date Posted:

7/1/2019

Closing Date:

8/1/2019

City:

West Palm Beach

State:

Florida

URL:

http://www.wearewestpalm.com

Experience:

Responsibilities:

Perform any production duties as assigned including:

Direct and TD any assigned newscasts and productions

Create graphics daily using Photoshop and Deko

Train production crew in cameras, audio, graphics, etc.

Supervise production crew on a daily basis

Maintain production studio and control room

Perform other tasks related to the position as assigned, which may include website contribution

At least 1 year of experience and technical knowledge of editing

Ability to edit with accuracy and use a creative approach to present the stories

Requirements:

Requirements:

Experience Directing and TDing newscasts

Knowledge of production standards and equipment

Full working knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite

Ability to clearly give direction to crew while under pressure

Typing and good spelling skills necessary

Ability to read and write, college degree preferred

Must be able to lift & position 40 pound lighting instruments

Contact:

Please apply online by going to: http://sbgi.net/sbgi-careers/

Apply Online URL:

