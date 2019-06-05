Category:
News
Position/Title:
Newscast Director / Editor
Details:
Make your mark in Broadcasting and Digital Media. Sinclair Broadcast Group and Sinclair Digital Solutions are dedicated to making Sinclair a communications powerhouse! We are the largest and most diversified television broadcasting company in the country. Sinclair owns and operates, programs or provides services to more television stations than anyone and has affiliations with all major networks. Sinclair Digital group is focused on bringing the most engaging content to web, mobile and over-the-top broadcasting to audiences all over the country! Our success is the result of extraordinary employees and an exemplary management team who believe in a vision and are dedicated ensuring a great future for our employees. Whether you are an industry veteran or a just starting out, you can find it at Sinclair! We are advancing the world of Broadcasting and we want YOU to join our winning team!
WPEC in West Palm Beach, FL is looking for a full-time New Director/Editor for our evening Newscasts.
Vacancy Type:
Full Time
Date Posted:
7/1/2019
Closing Date:
8/1/2019
City:
West Palm Beach
State:
Florida
URL:
http://www.wearewestpalm.com
Experience:
Responsibilities:
Perform any production duties as assigned including:
Direct and TD any assigned newscasts and productions
Create graphics daily using Photoshop and Deko
Train production crew in cameras, audio, graphics, etc.
Supervise production crew on a daily basis
Maintain production studio and control room
Perform other tasks related to the position as assigned, which may include website contribution
At least 1 year of experience and technical knowledge of editing
Ability to edit with accuracy and use a creative approach to present the stories
Requirements:
Requirements:
Experience Directing and TDing newscasts
Knowledge of production standards and equipment
Full working knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite
Ability to clearly give direction to crew while under pressure
Typing and good spelling skills necessary
Ability to read and write, college degree preferred
Must be able to lift & position 40 pound lighting instruments
Contact:
Sinclair Broadcast Group is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and a Drug Free Workplace.
Please apply online by going to: http://sbgi.net/sbgi-careers/
Apply Online URL:
Job posted by an EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER