Newscast Director

ABC7 along the Suncoast in Sarasota, Florida, is looking for a Director for Newscasts and Studio Productions.

The ideal candidate has at least 2 years of newscast directing experience. This position requires knowledge of Ross Carbonite Switcher Systems and Xpression Real-time Motion Graphics or equivalent. Must be familiar with studio cameras, lights, audio boards and other aspects of studio production.

We are looking for strong candidates that strive for perfection, love breaking news and maintain a look consistent with the image of the station. Must be able to work well in a team environment but also be innovative with new technology while thriving under pressure of a live broadcast.

You will be expected to work with our digital team and contribute to all the digital platforms. This is not an entry level position.

Pre-employment drug screen and MVR check required.

Apply online https://careers-raycommedia.icims.com/jobs/8420/newscast-director/job and attach resume with cover letter. All candidates must provide a reel of work experience. No phone calls or emails please. EOE-M/F/D/V