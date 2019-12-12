Details: WPBF-TV has an opening for an experienced and dynamic Newscast Director. The Newscast Director is responsible for communicating and executing all technical aspects of live production, with all technical staff, including the Producer, Technical Director, Audio Operator, Studio, and Engineering. Positive pro-active attitude and schedule flexibility are necessary for this position. With a unique format, a dedication to hard news and the resources of Hearst Television, this is a rare opportunity to join one of the best. Job Responsibilities: Directing broadcast newscasts.

Provide creative input and will work closely with the newscast producer and production crew.

Be responsible for clean technical execution of the overall look of the newscast.

Must be able to call and punch a newscast.

Must be able to run Grass Valley IGNITE automation system. Experience Requirements: 2 years directing and technical directing fast-paced newscasts

Good working knowledge of Sony switcher.

Experience working with Grass Valley automation systems preferred.

Must also have experience with production switchers, video servers, and audio and studio equipment.

Equivalent military experience will be considered. Qualifications Requirements: MOS and basic computer network understanding.

Understanding of newsroom systems ENPS and video playback systems.

Candidate should be a problem solver and quick thinker, using technical know-how to resolve existing issues and to work around problems that arise during live news.

The position requires shift flexibility. Shift may include early mornings and weekend duties.

Newscast Director will also be required to post to website as well. Education: Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism or related field preferred.

Related military training from Defense Information School (DINFOS) and related experience will be considered.