Primary Purpose

The Newscast Director is responsible for directing and technically directing fast paced, complex newscasts using the IGNITE automation system. The director is responsible for the final on-air product of all live and recorded programs including audio, graphics, camera shots, live shots, video and completion of pre-production. This position reports to a Production Manager.

Key Activities

• Assigned to daily newscasts as a director or technical director.

• Direct the station’s newscasts from the news automated control room with a minimal amount of errors while supervising the crew.

• Direct various types of programming including commercials, promotional spots, community affair programs, sports specials etc.

• Work closely with producers and managers to ensure that the desired on-air look is attained. Use newsroom computer systems to create an integrated automated show rundown.

• Direct control room crew for pre-production, studio shot planning and graphics integration.

• Direct other shows, production shoots and special reports as assigned.

• Assist with any studio setups including but not limited to lighting.

• Perform other duties as needed and directed by the Production Manager.

Skills

Education & Experience/Certifications

• High school diploma or GED required. Bachelors in related discipline preferred.

• Must have 3 years of previous experience in multi-camera directing or technical directing, preferably in live television newscasts with control room automation. One year experience with IGNITE automation strongly preferred.

Skills & Abilities

• Must be familiar with all aspects of television production including audio, camera operation, and composition, graphics, and video formats. Familiar with routers, video servers, audio consoles, robotic studio cameras, graphics systems and studio production equipment.

• Working knowledge of state-of-the-art video switchers and effects.

• IGNITE automation experience preferred.

• Able to handle multiple priorities under extreme time constraints with poise and skill.

• Able to direct fast-pace rapidly changing productions for extended periods.

• Strong computer skills.

• Effective communication and people skills.

• Must be able to work a flexible schedule. Able to work any shifts during emergencies and/or vacation relief needed.

Work Environment

• Constant viewing of multiple video and computer monitors.

• Flexible work hours required, including holidays, weekends, evenings and possible overtime hours.

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of local and national media brands. With 33 television stations, Scripps is one of the nation’s largest independent TV station owners. Scripps runs a collection of national journalism and content businesses, including Newsy, the next-generation national news network; podcast industry leader Stitcher; the fast-growing national broadcast networks Bounce, Grit, Escape and Laff; and Triton, the global leader in digital audio technology and measurement services. Scripps produces original programming including “Pickler & Ben,” runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, “Give light and the people will find their own way.”

As an equal employment opportunity employer, The E.W. Scripps Company and its affiliates do not discriminate in its employment decisions on the basis on race, sex, sexual orientation, gender, color, religion, age, genetic information, medical condition, disability, marital status, citizenship or national origin, and military membership or veteran status, or on any other basis which would be in violation of any applicable federal, state or local law. Furthermore, the company will make reasonable accommodations for qualified individuals with known disabilities unless doing so would result in an undue hardship for the company.

To create a profile & apply, please visit: