Looking for that next, great director… is it you? WTXL ABC 27 HD has an immediate opening for a Newscast Director. And did I mention, it’s not snowing here in Tallahassee?

Duties of this position will include switching newscasts and live event productions, operation of all control room and studio equipment, as well as studio maintenance. Other duties include but are not limited to, coordinating with other departments to ensure successful completion of “start to finish” daily work-flow, creating graphics, posting to digital platforms, video editing, floor directing, running master control, and newsroom responsibilities such as acting as a videographer when needed, answering phones and escorting guests.

Qualifications:

High-school diploma or GED technical school training or a college degree preferred

Previous newscast production experience and experience in live television production is a plus, but we’ll take that hungry talented person looking for their first shot

Thorough knowledge of studio operations as well as planning and executing shows on remote location, technical planning, and site surveys.

Experience with VIZ-RT Graphics systems, VIZ Opus production control system and ENPS a plus

Ability to work nights, weekends and holidays

Valid driver’s license and drug screen required

Ability to lift and carry up to 30 pounds