Job Title: News Video Editor (Part Time)

Job Opening Date: February 2, 2018

Job# 18-06

JOB SUMMARY:

Univision, WLTV 23, is seeking a part time News Video Editor. The right candidate will be responsible for editing a wide range of content for news stories and news produced shows. The candidate should be a highly-motivated creative person who strives to develop and produce compelling creative products for newscasts and other TV shows.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Must perform video and audio editing using cuts or effects as needed, and synchronize video and audio in pre-recorded tracks.

Must be able to use/mix natural sound into the stories being edited and use graphics and other production tools to enhance a story.

Must be able to read a news rundown and identify a VOICE OVER, FULL TRACK and any combination of video, sound and graphics.

Ability to record various video feeds simultaneously.

Must be able to label, codify and enter video information into library system.

Must be able to work with a non-linear archive system.

Prepare video for newscasts as assigned using server-based editing and playback system.

Must have general knowledge of satellite and ENG news gathering.

Must have knowledge of Avid Editing System (non-linear).

Should be both MAC and PC proficient.

Might be required to upload video, digital pictures, and copy to the station’s website.

Assist with news production and assignment desk as assigned.

Must be able to work independently, manage simultaneous projects and meet tight deadlines.

Ability to work nights, weekends and holidays with flexibility to alter shifts/days off to accommodate projects and departmental objectives.

Must be able to work well in a fast-paced environment and meet deadlines.

Other tasks assigned by supervisor.

EDUCATIONAL REQUIREMENTS:

High School diploma required

A college degree in Journalism, Radio/Television or related field preferred.

EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS:

1 year Television station or production house experience in video production and/or post-production service required. Personal computer and non-linear editing experience required. Digital and Mobile experience a plus.

LANGUAGE REQUIREMENTS:

Must be bi-lingual (English/Spanish) both written and verbal

SEND RESUME TO:

https://univision.csod.com/ats/careersite/jobdetails.aspx?site=2&c=univision&id=2199

About Univision Communications Inc.

Univision Communications Inc. (UCI) is a top-tier multimedia company with 17 broadcast, cable and digital networks; 59 TV stations; 67 radio stations; online and mobile apps, products and content creation facilities. UCI focuses on delivering a branded experience everywhere its audience is, reaching 89 million unduplicated consumers monthly across its portfolio. As a mission-driven Company, UCI is committed to informing, entertaining and empowering Hispanic America.

UNIVISION (WLTV-23, WAMI-69, WAMR-107.5FM, WRTO-98.3FM, WQBA-1140AM,

WAQI-710 AM) IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

