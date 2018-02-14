Job Title: News Video Editor (Part Time)
Job Opening Date: February 2, 2018
Job# 18-06
JOB SUMMARY:
Univision, WLTV 23, is seeking a part time News Video Editor. The right candidate will be responsible for editing a wide range of content for news stories and news produced shows. The candidate should be a highly-motivated creative person who strives to develop and produce compelling creative products for newscasts and other TV shows.
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Must perform video and audio editing using cuts or effects as needed, and synchronize video and audio in pre-recorded tracks.
- Must be able to use/mix natural sound into the stories being edited and use graphics and other production tools to enhance a story.
- Must be able to read a news rundown and identify a VOICE OVER, FULL TRACK and any combination of video, sound and graphics.
- Ability to record various video feeds simultaneously.
- Must be able to label, codify and enter video information into library system.
- Must be able to work with a non-linear archive system.
- Prepare video for newscasts as assigned using server-based editing and playback system.
- Must have general knowledge of satellite and ENG news gathering.
- Must have knowledge of Avid Editing System (non-linear).
- Should be both MAC and PC proficient.
- Might be required to upload video, digital pictures, and copy to the station’s website.
- Assist with news production and assignment desk as assigned.
- Must be able to work independently, manage simultaneous projects and meet tight deadlines.
- Ability to work nights, weekends and holidays with flexibility to alter shifts/days off to accommodate projects and departmental objectives.
- Must be able to work well in a fast-paced environment and meet deadlines.
- Other tasks assigned by supervisor.
EDUCATIONAL REQUIREMENTS:
- High School diploma required
- A college degree in Journalism, Radio/Television or related field preferred.
EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS:
- 1 year Television station or production house experience in video production and/or post-production service required. Personal computer and non-linear editing experience required. Digital and Mobile experience a plus.
LANGUAGE REQUIREMENTS:
- Must be bi-lingual (English/Spanish) both written and verbal
SEND RESUME TO:
https://univision.csod.com/ats/careersite/jobdetails.aspx?site=2&c=univision&id=2199
About Univision Communications Inc.
Univision Communications Inc. (UCI) is a top-tier multimedia company with 17 broadcast, cable and digital networks; 59 TV stations; 67 radio stations; online and mobile apps, products and content creation facilities. UCI focuses on delivering a branded experience everywhere its audience is, reaching 89 million unduplicated consumers monthly across its portfolio. As a mission-driven Company, UCI is committed to informing, entertaining and empowering Hispanic America.
UNIVISION (WLTV-23, WAMI-69, WAMR-107.5FM, WRTO-98.3FM, WQBA-1140AM,
WAQI-710 AM) IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER