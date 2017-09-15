loading...

ABC7 in Sarasota is looking for a News Specialist for live news broadcasts, public affairs show such as Black Almanac, and paid program shows. The News Specialist will be responsible for ensuring that all microphones on talent is properly affixed and proper levels maintained throughout the production. Must balance audio levels on all programs and studio productions. Cross training in camera work for live and taped newscasts and shows, video editing and digital contributions will also be included in this job.

Apply online https://careers-raycommedia.icims.com/jobs/7350/news-specialist/job and attach resume with cover letter. No phone calls please. EOE-M/F/D/V

Related posts