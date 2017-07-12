Details: WESH 2 News, Orlando’s

Hearst-owned NBC affiliate is looking for an aggressive, creative and smart

News Producer. Prior experience is required. You must be

highly-organized, a leader in production technique and showcasing skills,

driven and able to win Breaking News and Big Story coverage in a market where

big stories happen daily. You must be fast & calm under pressure and

able to play well in a room of like-minded pros. You will be expected to take

part in editorial discussions at a high level while drawing up our coverage

plan for the day. Job Responsibilities: ·

Selecting,

researching and writing content for live newscasts to make the newscast an

“experience” for viewers ·

Working with and

guiding reporters in story production ·

Communicating,

coordinating and executing creative vision with team of anchors, reporters,

meteorologists, photographers, editors, and production staff