|Details:
WESH 2 News, Orlando’s
Hearst-owned NBC affiliate is looking for an aggressive, creative and smart
News Producer. Prior experience is required. You must be
highly-organized, a leader in production technique and showcasing skills,
driven and able to win Breaking News and Big Story coverage in a market where
big stories happen daily. You must be fast & calm under pressure and
able to play well in a room of like-minded pros. You will be expected to take
part in editorial discussions at a high level while drawing up our coverage
plan for the day.
Job Responsibilities:
·
Selecting,
researching and writing content for live newscasts to make the newscast an
“experience” for viewers
·
Working with and
guiding reporters in story production
·
Communicating,
coordinating and executing creative vision with team of anchors, reporters,
meteorologists, photographers, editors, and production staff
|Requirements:
Qualifications Requirements:
·
Excellent writing,
spelling, grammar and copy-editing skills
·
Ability to multi-task
and coordinate several crews and responsibilities simultaneously.
·
An ability to
summarize information into easy-to-understand components
·
Creative presentation
style, and ability to showcase all resources and elements
·
Unwavering
journalistic integrity and ethical standards
·
Must be available to
work holidays, shifts that include nights, weekends and overnights, and
flexible with schedule to be available during breaking news
Education:
- College degree in broadcast journalism,
broadcast news, or related field or equivalent work experience