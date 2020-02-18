Are you a dynamic News Producer who wants to tell stories with integrity, live the principles of journalism, make our communities stronger and the world around us better? If so, come join us at WFTX, our Fox affiliate in sunny Fort Myers, FL, where we are continuing to create the future of our industry in local communities!

OUR TEAM:

We have hikers, rock climbers, mountain bikers, kayakers, runners, skiers, surfers, gamers, musicians, actors, swimmers and every other mixture of diversity you can think of – we are a community of welcoming, joyful and fun people that we continue to grow as we grow our company and rise to our full potential in every aspect of our business!

OUR HIRING PROCESS:

You are intrigued as you are already two paragraphs in and reading this job description.

You let us know you are interested (apply, email, call, shout it from the rooftops).

We call you and ask you to tell us more about yourself.

You talk with more incredible team members.

You meet the team in-person (and sometimes via Facetime or Skype – technology is SO COOL these days!)

You tell everyone about your AH-mazing candidate experience and how thrilled you are to be a part of Scripps!

Your friends jump on the bandwagon and join us too!

MUST HAVE:

Passion!

Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism OR related experience

2-3 years of experience as a television writer or producer

Strong news judgement

You’ll be producing one of our main newscasts. You’ll be a newsroom leader who works well independently.

A DAY IN THE LIFE:

Arrive at the station

Begin preparing for airtime – lead story, graphics, all the fun stuff!

Regular contact with Reporters throughout the day

Working alongside your amazing team to prep for a flawless show

Throwing all the above out the window because breaking news just happened

Responding to and covering above-mentioned breaking news

Go home, get some rest and get ready to come back and have a totally different day tomorrow!

WHY SCRIPPS:

From community outreach to professional development, Scripps is a place where creativity has taken over and you will have the chance to write your own story!

Your opportunities here are as endless as your imagination and initiative.

Our goal is to hire the best, to spark passion for your job and to nourish your career with tools to help you learn and excel.

We are all about professional integrity. It is the cornerstone of a journalist’s credibility!

Tell a friend and both of you can work here. Our employee referral program is pretty fantastic! Share this because we are ALWAYS looking for the BEST talent out there.

ABOUT SCRIPPS

The E.W. Scripps Company(NASDAQ: SSP) advances understanding of the world through journalism. As the nation’s fourth-largest independent TV station owner, Scripps operates 60 television stations in 42 markets. Scripps empowers the next generation of news consumers with its multiplatform news network Newsy and reaches growing audiences through broadcast networks including Bounce and Court TV. Shaping the future of storytelling through digital audio, Scripps owns top podcast company Stitcher and Triton, the global leader in technology and measurement services. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, “Give light and the people will find their own way.”

As an equal employment opportunity employer, The E.W. Scripps Company and its affiliates do not discriminate in its employment decisions on the basis on race, sex, sexual orientation, gender, color, religion, age, genetic information, medical condition, disability, marital status, citizenship or national origin, and military membership or veteran status, or on any other basis which would be in violation of any applicable federal, state or local law. Furthermore, the company will make reasonable accommodations for qualified individuals with known disabilities unless doing so would result in an undue hardship for the company.

ABOUT US-

Our resources include the market’s only virtual set and breaking news tracker vehicle. In addition, the power of Scripps’ national network of local news operations and digital businesses provides a reach and an opportunity no other company can match. Scripps leaders are trained and developed to lead for the present, and groomed for future opportunities in the company.

The SWFL lifestyle needs no embellishment. You’ll enjoy some of the world’s finest weather (average of 75 degrees), beaches, water sports, golf, restaurants and entertainment.

