News Producer

WFTS, the ABC affiliate in Tampa, FL is looking for a top-notch producer. If you are a newsroom leader looking for a challenging opportunity, then this is the place for you to create, lead and organize content for multiple platforms utilizing strong editorial, journalistic, organizational and communication skills. We are looking for the best of thebest!

WHAT YOU’LL DO:

Develop and organize newscasts; responsible for writing, story development and showcasing

Works closely with news managers and assignment editors to determine content needs

Enhance content of the rundown with graphics, video, research, and station branding

Execute time sensitive decisions

Responsible for oversight of live broadcast and up to the minute editorial decisions

Perform desktop editing

Posting content to station’s Web sites

Perform other duties as assigned and needed

WHAT YOU’LL NEED:

Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, related field or years of experience

1-2 years as a television writer or producer

WHAT YOU’LL BRING:

Must be proficient with newsroom computer systems, MS Office a plus

Excellent conversational and creative writing skills

Must have strong communication and organization skills

Adaptable, self-motivated and able to work in a face paced, deadline driven environment

Knowledge and demonstration of editorial judgment, journalistic ethics and libel laws

Understand and utilize Web analytics

WORK ENVIRONMENT:

Newsroom

Deadline driven and fast-paced environment

ABOUT SCRIPPS:

The E.W. Scripps Company(NASDAQ: SSP) serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of local and national media brands. With 52 television stations in 36 markets, Scripps is one of the nation’s largest independent TV station owners. Scripps runs a collection of national journalism and content businesses, including Newsy, the next-generation national news network; podcast industry leader Stitcher; the fast-growing national broadcast networks Bounce,Grit, Escape,Laffand Court TV; and Triton, the global leader in digital audio technology and measurement services. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, “Give light and the people will find their own way.”

As an equal employment opportunity employer, The E.W. Scripps Company and its affiliates do not discriminate in its employment decisions on the basis on race, sex, sexual orientation, gender, color, religion, age, genetic information, medical condition, disability, marital status, citizenship or national origin, and military membership or veteran status, or on any other basis which would be in violation of any applicable federal, state or local law. Furthermore, the company will make reasonable accommodations for qualified individuals with known disabilities unless doing so would result in an undue hardship for the company.

To create a profile & apply, please visit:

http://www.scripps.com/careers/find-a-job