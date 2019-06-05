Category:

WPEC in West Palm Beach, FL has an immediate opening for a creative News Producer!

WPEC in West Palm Beach, FL has an immediate opening for a creative News Producer!

7/1/2019

8/1/2019

West Palm Beach

Florida

http://www.wearewestpalm.com

The candidate will be responsible for the day-to-day production of two Regional evening newscasts. This position will also work closely with the News Director, Director, and Reporters on the newscast and its content. In this position you will determine the content and flow of newscasts, work with management and on-air staff to generate and write stories, and also develop content for our web site.

The ideal candidate will have solid news judgment, be a compelling and accurate writer, and be able to multitask and manage their time in order to put together an exciting and informative newscast. Must be able to work in a fast-paced and deadline driven environment.

The candidate must have at least 2 years of previous news producing experience at a commercial TV station. The candidate must also have strong leadership skills, excellent communication skills, and the ability to execute news strategies and goals in daily newscasts. Flexibility and on-the-spot problems solving abilities are a must. Journalism degree preferred. You should also be proficient with non-linear editing (i.e. Avid) and newsroom systems such as iNews.

When applying online, please include a recent web link of your work.

Sinclair Broadcast Group is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and a Drug Free Workplace.

Please apply online by going to: http://sbgi.net/sbgi-careers/

Job posted by an EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER