Category:

News

Position/Title:

News Producer

Details:

WALA, a Meredith Corporation TV Station is looking for a News Producer. WALA-TV is looking for a News Producer.The News Producer creates, coordinates, and executes all newscasts. Work performed is for all media platforms and initiatives, including for example: on-air, web, digital and social media. This position provides editorial and production direction to Associate Producers and field crews regarding content, coordination and

newscast execution. In addition, the News Producer:

· Coordinates efforts of Anchors, Reporters, Editors and other staff toward

crafting a compelling newscast.

· Develops day-to-day on-air look of the newscast to attract the largest

available audience to the station’s profitable newscasts.

· Produces newscasts: previews material before airing, writes, edits and

researches show elements, works with reporters on news production, coordinates

breaking stories, selects graphics and pre-production elements, proofreads

scripts, coordinates breaking news and executes show in the control room.

Vacancy Type:

Full Time

Date Posted:

6/5/2019

Closing Date:

7/5/2019

City:

Mobile – 36606

State:

Alabama

Experience:

One to two years producing or production support experience for a television or cable station.

Specific Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

Experience using Avid, internet production tools, MS Office and Wide Orbit strongly preferred.

Ability to work a flexible work schedule and work as a member of a team.

Must possess advanced understanding of newscast presentation.

Must possess excellent writing and graphics skills with ability to provide an interesting and substantive product.

Must be results oriented.

Ability to focus on coordination of daily and long range segments from first contact to on-air product.

Must possess strong written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to work in a creative, fast paced environment.

Ability to make quick decisions without losing composure.

Must be able to manage multiple projects and assignments simultaneously.

Previous experience with script writing and editorial experience preferred.

Must possess a valid Driver’s License.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism or related field, or equivalent training and/or experience.

Additional Information:

Previews news material before airing. Writes, edits and researches show elements. Prepares interview segments. Coordinates breaking stories. Selects graphics and pre-production elements. Proof reads scripts. Coordinates breaking news and executes show in the control room. Edits video as necessary.

Collaborates with executive producer, reporters, assignment desk and photographers to determine the content of broadcasts. Participates in story planning meetings.

Times the show while on air; meets all requirements of commercial content and off-times.

Conceptualizes innovative graphic and pre-production elements. Monitors and works to constantly improve and evolve the look and execution of newscasts.

Coordinates with creative services department to develop effective promotions for upcoming shows, newscasts and events.

Contribute to the newsroom’s digital editorial process to create content and increase site traffic and make solid decisions in breaking news situations. Posting press releases, breaking news, and other scripts to the website using the Worldnow CMS, with SEO and web best practices, as well as AP style

