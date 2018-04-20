News Producer

WWSB ABC7 in Sarasota, Florida, is looking for a Multi-Media Producer. Yes, you’ll be producing television newscasts as part of the job, but you should come with a strong digital mindset and understand how content develops in real time. A firm journalism core is required, backed up with quick and efficient writing and storytelling skills.

The ideal candidate has at least 2 years of experience writing for television and digital news outlets. A working knowledge of social media is required, and experience with a CMS is preferred. You’ll be expected to multi-task every day and craft newscasts, web stories and social media posts that best represent the Suncoast community. Verbal communication skills are critical to this position, with a focus on being able to be a team player, be adaptable, be innovative, and be accountable.

Qualified applicants, apply online https://careers-raycommedia.icims.com/jobs/8419/news-producer/job and attach resume and link to your most recent work. Candidate must successfully complete pre-employment drug screen. No phone calls please. EOE-M/F/D/V