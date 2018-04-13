WALA-TV is looking for a News Producer.The News Producer creates, coordinates, and executes all newscasts. Work performed is for all media platforms and initiatives, including for example: on-air, web, digital and social media. This position provides editorial and production direction to Associate Producers and field crews regarding content, coordination and

newscast execution. In addition, the News Producer:

· Coordinates efforts of Anchors, Reporters, Editors and other staff toward crafting a compelling newscast.

· Develops day-to-day on-air look of the newscast to attract the largest available audience to the station’s profitable newscasts.

· Produces newscasts: previews material before airing, writes, edits and researches show elements, works with reporters on news production, coordinates breaking stories, selects graphics and pre-production elements, proofreads scripts, coordinates breaking news and executes show in the control room.