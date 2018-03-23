News Producer

|Additional Information:
Previews news material before airing.
Writes, edits and researches show elements.
Prepares interview segments.
Coordinates breaking stories.
Selects graphics and pre-production elements.
Proof reads scripts.
Coordinates breaking news and executes show in the control room.
Edits video as necessary.
Collaborates with executive producer, reporters, assignment desk and photographers to determine the content of broadcasts.
Participates in story planning meetings.
Times the show while on air; meets all requirements of commercial content and off-times.
Conceptualizes innovative graphic and pre-production elements.
Monitors and works to constantly improve and evolve the look and execution of newscasts.
Coordinates with creative services department to develop effective promotions for upcoming shows, newscasts and events.
Contribute to the newsroom’s digital editorial process to create content and increase site traffic and make solid decisions in breaking news situations. Posting press releases, breaking news, and other scripts to the website using the Worldnow CMS, with SEO and web best practices, as well as AP style
