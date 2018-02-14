loading...

Job Title: News Producer (Full Time)

Job Opening Date: February 2, 2018

Job# 18-05

JOB SUMMARY:

WLTV, Noticias 23 Miami is seeking a take-charge producer to own the shows assigned to them from beginning to end. We are looking for a dynamic, creative producer. The ideal candidate will have vision, solid news judgment, ability to multitask and manage their time, and be proficient in all aspects of social media.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Produce newscasts and other news related shows for a multiplatform distribution

Crafting newscast including stacking, writing, editing copy, in-studio moves, and ordering graphics.

Coordinate live shots with directors, production staff, & reporters.

Lead the process from the control room during live broadcasts, remotes, continuous coverage and breaking news situations.

Responsible for products content and style.

Develops original story ideas for news shows.

Use Social Media tools daily to enhance and promote products and talent.

Be a leader, facilitating teamwork of staff members.

Research potential show topics and book guests for show.

Work flexible hours, including holidays, weekends and evenings.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Ample knowledge of television production and News gathering equipment and computer systems required.

Ample knowledge of current events, with emphasis in local and regional movers and shakers.

Excellent communication skills, with a proven record of success as a leader.

Strong journalistic standards and ethics.

Effective news writing ability for all platforms.

Must be highly motivated, aggressive, and results-oriented, with strong organization and motivational skills.

Ability to identify problems and develop solutions.

Must love storytelling and engaging with a digital audience.

Must be social media/digital savvy.

Must be able to work in a fast-paced environment, manage breaking news situations, meet strict deadlines, and respond quickly to changes.

Ability to work efficiently with limited supervision is a must.

EDUCATIONAL REQUIREMENTS:

A college degree in Journalism, Radio/Television or related field required.

EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum of one years’ experience producing news in a medium to large TV market required. Longer experience preferred. Experience in producing talk shows, interviews/panel shows, and news magazines is a plus.

LANGUAGE REQUIREMENTS:

Excellent and grammatically accurate Spanish language skills – both written and oral – required. Bilingual – fluency in English and Spanish is required.

SEND RESUME TO:

https://univision.csod.com/ats/careersite/jobdetails.aspx?site=2&c=univision&id=2198

About Univision Communications Inc.

Univision Communications Inc. (UCI) is a top-tier multimedia company with 17 broadcast, cable and digital networks; 59 TV stations; 67 radio stations; online and mobile apps, products and content creation facilities. UCI focuses on delivering a branded experience everywhere its audience is, reaching 89 million unduplicated consumers monthly across its portfolio. As a mission-driven Company, UCI is committed to informing, entertaining and empowering Hispanic America.

UNIVISION (WLTV-23, WAMI-69, WAMR-107.5FM, WRTO-98.3FM, WQBA-1140AM,

WAQI-710 AM) IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

