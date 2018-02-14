Job Title: News Producer (Full Time)
Job Opening Date: February 2, 2018
Job# 18-05
JOB SUMMARY:
WLTV, Noticias 23 Miami is seeking a take-charge producer to own the shows assigned to them from beginning to end. We are looking for a dynamic, creative producer. The ideal candidate will have vision, solid news judgment, ability to multitask and manage their time, and be proficient in all aspects of social media.
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Produce newscasts and other news related shows for a multiplatform distribution
- Crafting newscast including stacking, writing, editing copy, in-studio moves, and ordering graphics.
- Coordinate live shots with directors, production staff, & reporters.
- Lead the process from the control room during live broadcasts, remotes, continuous coverage and breaking news situations.
- Responsible for products content and style.
- Develops original story ideas for news shows.
- Use Social Media tools daily to enhance and promote products and talent.
- Be a leader, facilitating teamwork of staff members.
- Research potential show topics and book guests for show.
- Work flexible hours, including holidays, weekends and evenings.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Ample knowledge of television production and News gathering equipment and computer systems required.
- Ample knowledge of current events, with emphasis in local and regional movers and shakers.
- Excellent communication skills, with a proven record of success as a leader.
- Strong journalistic standards and ethics.
- Effective news writing ability for all platforms.
- Must be highly motivated, aggressive, and results-oriented, with strong organization and motivational skills.
- Ability to identify problems and develop solutions.
- Must love storytelling and engaging with a digital audience.
- Must be social media/digital savvy.
- Must be able to work in a fast-paced environment, manage breaking news situations, meet strict deadlines, and respond quickly to changes.
- Ability to work efficiently with limited supervision is a must.
EDUCATIONAL REQUIREMENTS:
- A college degree in Journalism, Radio/Television or related field required.
EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS:
- Minimum of one years’ experience producing news in a medium to large TV market required. Longer experience preferred. Experience in producing talk shows, interviews/panel shows, and news magazines is a plus.
LANGUAGE REQUIREMENTS:
- Excellent and grammatically accurate Spanish language skills – both written and oral – required. Bilingual – fluency in English and Spanish is required.
SEND RESUME TO:
https://univision.csod.com/ats/careersite/jobdetails.aspx?site=2&c=univision&id=2198
About Univision Communications Inc.
Univision Communications Inc. (UCI) is a top-tier multimedia company with 17 broadcast, cable and digital networks; 59 TV stations; 67 radio stations; online and mobile apps, products and content creation facilities. UCI focuses on delivering a branded experience everywhere its audience is, reaching 89 million unduplicated consumers monthly across its portfolio. As a mission-driven Company, UCI is committed to informing, entertaining and empowering Hispanic America.
UNIVISION (WLTV-23, WAMI-69, WAMR-107.5FM, WRTO-98.3FM, WQBA-1140AM,
WAQI-710 AM) IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER