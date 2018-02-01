Details: Make your mark in Broadcasting and Digital Media. Sinclair Broadcast Group and Sinclair Digital Solutions are dedicated to making Sinclair a communications powerhouse! We are the largest and most diversified television broadcasting company in the country. Sinclair owns and operates, programs or provides services to more television stations than anyone and has affiliations with all major networks. Sinclair Digital group is focused on bringing the most engaging content to web, mobile and over-the-top broadcasting to audiences all over the country! Our success is the result of extraordinary employees and an exemplary management team who believe in a vision and are dedicated ensuring a great future for our employees. Whether you are an industry veteran or a just starting out, you can find it at Sinclair! We are advancing the world of Broadcasting and we want YOU to join our winning team! WEAR-TV has an immediate opening for a creative News Producer. As the News Producer, you will be responsible for the day-to-day production of one of our newscasts. This position will also work closely with the Executive Producer, Director, and Assignment Desk on the newscast and its content. In this position, you will determine the content and flow of newscasts, work with management and on-air staff to generate and write stories, and also develop content for our web site.