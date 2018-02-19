Job Title: News Photographer (Full Time)
Job Opening Date: February 5, 2018
Job# 18-07
JOB SUMMARY:
Univision WLTV 23 is seeking a FT News Photographer to shoot video and audio of news and other events for TV productions, both live and recorded. Edit material to match scripts using non-linear, computer-based editing on our facilities, or via mobile equipment from remote locations.
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Shooting and editing assigned and breaking news stories using ENG camera and non-linear editing equipment, with or without reporter.
- Shoot and edit special assignments and series as needed.
- Provide pictures and short/snap videos from the field for our Social Media platforms
- Set up and operate microwave ENG trucks, as well as Live U equipment.
- Assist video editor/acquisitions in editing and preparing video for newscasts as assigned, using server-based editing and playback system.
- Operate and maintain news vehicles and equipment in a safe and professional manner.
- Perform routine maintenance and light troubleshooting on assigned equipment.
- May be required to upload video, digital pictures, and copy to the station’s website.
- Monitors scanners in vehicles from news stories.
- May be required to travel for special assignments and coverage.
- Other tasks as assigned by supervisor.
- Candidate will have continuous interaction with news reporters and other photographers. Will work closely with producers, assignment desk editors, video editors and chief photographer.
- Will have constant interaction with engineering and production departments, and will be in daily contact with the public, as well as local, state and federal officials.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Strong storytelling and problem-solving skills.
- Must be able to work well in a fast-paced environment and meet strict deadlines.
- Must be able to multi-task and communicate effectively.
- Self-motivated, well organized and with excellent personal interaction skills.
- Detail oriented, able to follow directions and make independent decisions
- Must have a valid Florida Driver’s license with clean driving record, as driving a news vehicle daily, to-and-from stories, is an essential part of the job.
- Drive and handle all necessary equipment on a news live truck.
- Able to work flexible hours, including holidays, weekends and evenings, as well as during inclement weather such as Hurricanes.
EDUCATIONAL REQUIREMENTS:
- High School Diploma required.
- College degree or technical school training in Journalism, Radio/Television, Production/ENG or related field, preferred.
EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS:
- 2 or more years working as news photographer in a TV news or similar environment, preferred.
- Personal computer experience required, including non-linear editing.
- Knowledge of lighting techniques will be a plus.
- Experience operating news live truck is a plus.
LANGUAGE REQUIREMENTS:
- Bilingual – fluency in English and Spanish is required.
PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:
- Must be able to lift and carry broadcast video equipment (approximately 50 pounds).
- Must be able to drive a vehicle, bend and set-up equipment for remotes to allow transmission of video, audio, pictures or live from-the-scene reports back to the station.
- Must be able to sit for long periods of time.
- Must possess vision and hearing acuity, clear and audible speech.
- Manual dexterity in use of keyboard, videotape machines, cameras and other broadcast equipment, required.
- Must be able to work in outdoor and inclement weather conditions.
SEND RESUME TO:
https://univision.csod.com/ats/careersite/jobdetails.aspx?site=2&c=univision&id=2206
About Univision Communications Inc.
Univision Communications Inc. (UCI) is a top-tier multimedia company with 17 broadcast, cable and digital networks; 59 TV stations; 67 radio stations; online and mobile apps, products and content creation facilities. UCI focuses on delivering a branded experience everywhere its audience is, reaching 89 million unduplicated consumers monthly across its portfolio. As a mission-driven Company, UCI is committed to informing, entertaining and empowering Hispanic America.
UNIVISION (WLTV-23, WAMI-69, WAMR-107.5FM, WRTO-98.3FM, WQBA-1140AM,
WAQI-710 AM) IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER