Job Title: News Photographer (Full Time)

JOB SUMMARY:

Univision WLTV 23 is seeking a FT News Photographer to shoot video and audio of news and other events for TV productions, both live and recorded. Edit material to match scripts using non-linear, computer-based editing on our facilities, or via mobile equipment from remote locations.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Shooting and editing assigned and breaking news stories using ENG camera and non-linear editing equipment, with or without reporter.

Shoot and edit special assignments and series as needed.

Provide pictures and short/snap videos from the field for our Social Media platforms

Set up and operate microwave ENG trucks, as well as Live U equipment.

Assist video editor/acquisitions in editing and preparing video for newscasts as assigned, using server-based editing and playback system.

Operate and maintain news vehicles and equipment in a safe and professional manner.

Perform routine maintenance and light troubleshooting on assigned equipment.

May be required to upload video, digital pictures, and copy to the station’s website.

Monitors scanners in vehicles from news stories.

May be required to travel for special assignments and coverage.

Other tasks as assigned by supervisor.

Candidate will have continuous interaction with news reporters and other photographers. Will work closely with producers, assignment desk editors, video editors and chief photographer.

Will have constant interaction with engineering and production departments, and will be in daily contact with the public, as well as local, state and federal officials.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Strong storytelling and problem-solving skills.

Must be able to work well in a fast-paced environment and meet strict deadlines.

Must be able to multi-task and communicate effectively.

Self-motivated, well organized and with excellent personal interaction skills.

Detail oriented, able to follow directions and make independent decisions

Must have a valid Florida Driver’s license with clean driving record, as driving a news vehicle daily, to-and-from stories, is an essential part of the job.

Drive and handle all necessary equipment on a news live truck.

Able to work flexible hours, including holidays, weekends and evenings, as well as during inclement weather such as Hurricanes.

EDUCATIONAL REQUIREMENTS:

High School Diploma required.

College degree or technical school training in Journalism, Radio/Television, Production/ENG or related field, preferred.

EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS:

2 or more years working as news photographer in a TV news or similar environment, preferred.

Personal computer experience required, including non-linear editing.

Knowledge of lighting techniques will be a plus.

Experience operating news live truck is a plus.

LANGUAGE REQUIREMENTS:

Bilingual – fluency in English and Spanish is required.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS :

Must be able to lift and carry broadcast video equipment (approximately 50 pounds).

Must be able to drive a vehicle, bend and set-up equipment for remotes to allow transmission of video, audio, pictures or live from-the-scene reports back to the station.

Must be able to sit for long periods of time.

Must possess vision and hearing acuity, clear and audible speech.

Manual dexterity in use of keyboard, videotape machines, cameras and other broadcast equipment, required.

Must be able to work in outdoor and inclement weather conditions.

