News Photographer

|Requirements:
Requirements:
· We are looking for an aggressive team-player who can produce good stories under tight deadlines
· Must have valid driver’s license, good driving record and be able to operate ENG news vehicles
· At least 2 1/2 years of shooting experience and technical knowledge of editing and photo equipment
· Ability to edit and shoot general assignment stories, lives shots and natural sound packages
· Must be able to lift and carry between 25 and 50 pounds on a regular basis
When applying online, please include a recent web link of your work. If you do not have a web link, please apply online and then send a non-returnable DVD of your work to WPEC c/o Chief Photographer / 1100 Fairfield Drive / West Palm Beach, FL 33407. No phone calls or emails please.