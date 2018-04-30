Category:

WPEC in West Palm Beach, Florida is looking for a creative and dedicated full-time News Photographer! We are seeking someone who can see beyond the lens and bring back compelling stories. The candidate should have 2 1/2 years of ENG experience with a network affiliate news organization. You will cover day to day general, in-depth features and investigative assignments. We are shooting full High-definition (HD) on media cards and editing on desktops and laptops. You should have strong editing skills in non-linear edit systems, possess excellent people skills, a strong work ethic, and a great attitude. A passion for story telling is absolutely essential in this position. Requirements:

Requirements: · We are looking for an aggressive team-player who can produce good stories under tight deadlines · Must have valid driver’s license, good driving record and be able to operate ENG news vehicles · At least 2 1/2 years of shooting experience and technical knowledge of editing and photo equipment · Ability to edit and shoot general assignment stories, lives shots and natural sound packages · Must be able to lift and carry between 25 and 50 pounds on a regular basis When applying online, please include a recent web link of your work. If you do not have a web link, please apply online and then send a non-returnable DVD of your work to WPEC c/o Chief Photographer / 1100 Fairfield Drive / West Palm Beach, FL 33407. No phone calls or emails please. Contact:

