Make your mark in Broadcasting and Digital Media. Sinclair Broadcast Group and Sinclair Digital Solutions are dedicated to making Sinclair a communications powerhouse! We are the largest and most diversified television broadcasting company in the country. Sinclair owns and operates, programs or provides services to more television stations than anyone and has affiliations with all major networks. Sinclair Digital group is focused on bringing the most engaging content to web, mobile and over-the-top broadcasting to audiences all over the country! Our success is the result of extraordinary employees and an exemplary management team who believe in a vision and are dedicated ensuring a great future for our employees. Whether you are an industry veteran or a just starting out, you can find it at Sinclair! We are advancing the world of Broadcasting and we want YOU to join our winning team! WPMI-TV is looking for a creative and dedicated full-time News Photographer! We are seeking someone who can see beyond the lens and bring back compelling stories. You will cover day to day general, in-depth features and investigative assignments. We are shooting full High-definition (HD) on media cards and editing on desktops and laptops. We are looking for an bold and enthusiastic team-player who can produce good stories under tight deadlines.