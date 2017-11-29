Position/Title:

News Photographer Details:

Do you like to tell a story with video and sound? WPEC, the CBS affiliate in West Palm Beach, is looking for a creative Photojournalist looking for a great next career step while living in beautiful West Palm Beach, an area filled with major news stories and no state income tax. Qualified candidates must have a great eye, excellent work ethic, passion for news and excellent shooting, time management, editing and live shot skills. This skilled Photographer needs to be able to work well under pressure and deadlines. We use Avid Newscutter editing, Live U and DSNG/ENG microwave trucks to give the viewer the most engaging story. We are an NPPA member shop that thrives on creative storytelling and aggressively winning breaking news and weather coverage. We need you to step from behind the lens and use your cell phone to help drive our social media efforts. This is your chance to stand out in a great market. We seek someone who can create compelling and visually interesting news stories and excellent series work. You must be a team player, work well with others and thrive on TV News. This position requires maintaining equipment and vehicles as assigned by Operations Manager. Experience in the operation of ENG/SNG vehicle is required. You must have and maintain a valid driver’s license and good driving record. Vacancy Type:

Full Time Date Posted:

10/25/2017 Closing Date:

11/30/2017 City:

West Palm Beach State:

Florida Experience:

Required Experience:

2 years of professional News Photography,

Non Linear editing,

Operating ENG Trucks Requirements:

Required Skills

•Must be a team player

•Must be able to meet deadlines, multi-task while maintaining a great attitude

•Must be able to edit and shoot media, operate ENG Trucks and post to social media

•Produce content for multiple platforms.

•Maintain an active social media presence to connect with the community.

•Must have and maintain a valid driver’s license

•Must be able to lift and carry between 25 and 50 pounds on a regular basis

•Must be able to work flexible hours including night, weekends and overnights

•Other duties as assigned

•Please include a link of your recent work while applying online. Additional Information:

Make your mark in Broadcasting. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is one of the largest and most diversified television broadcasting companies in the nation, programming 167 stations located in 77 geographically diverse markets after pending transactions. Our success is the result of extraordinary employees and an exemplary management team who believes in a vision and is dedicated to making Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc a communications powerhouse. We are advancing the world of Broadcasting and we want YOU to join our winning team! Contact:

Sinclair Broadcast Group is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and a Drug Free Workplace.

Please apply online by going to www.sbgi.net/employment