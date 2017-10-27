News Photographer

Details:

Do you like to tell a story with video and sound? WPEC, the CBS affiliate in West Palm Beach, is looking for a creative Photojournalist looking for a great next career step while living in beautiful West Palm Beach, an area filled with major news stories and no state income tax. Qualified candidates must have a great eye, excellent work ethic, passion for news and excellent shooting, time management, editing and live shot skills. This skilled Photographer needs to be able to work well under pressure and deadlines. We use Avid Newscutter editing, Live U and DSNG/ENG microwave trucks to give the viewer the most engaging story. We are an NPPA member shop that thrives on creative storytelling and aggressively winning breaking news and weather coverage. We need you to step from behind the lens and use your cell phone to help drive our social media efforts. This is your chance to stand out in a great market. We seek someone who can create compelling and visually interesting news stories and excellent series work. You must be a team player, work well with others and thrive on TV News. This position requires maintaining equipment and vehicles as assigned by Operations Manager. Experience in the operation of ENG/SNG vehicle is required. You must have and maintain a valid driver’s license and good driving record.