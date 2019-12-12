|Category:
Media – Journalism – Newspaper
|Position/Title:
News Photographer
|Details:
WPEC is looking for a creative full-time News Photographer! We are seeking someone who can see beyond the lens and bring back compelling stories. The candidate should have 3 years of ENG experience with a network affiliate news organization. You will cover day to day general, in-depth features and investigative assignments. We are shooting full high definition (HD) on media cards and editing on desktops and laptops. You should have strong editing skills in non-linear edit systems, possess excellent people skills, a strong work ethic, and a great attitude. A passion for story telling is absolutely essential in this position.
|Requirements:
WPEC is looking for a creative full-time News Photographer! We are seeking someone who can see beyond the lens and bring back compelling stories. The candidate should have 3 years of ENG experience with a network affiliate news organization. You will cover day to day general, in-depth features and investigative assignments. We are shooting full high definition (HD) on media cards and editing on desktops and laptops. You should have strong editing skills in non-linear edit systems, possess excellent people skills, a strong work ethic, and a great attitude. A passion for story telling is absolutely essential in this position.
Requirements and Qualifications:
- At least 4 years of shooting experience and technical knowledge of editing and photo equipment
- Team-player who can produce good stories under tight deadlines
- Must have valid driver’s license, good driving record and be able to operate ENG news vehicles
- Ability to edit and shoot general assignment stories, lives shots and natural sound packages
- Must be able to lift and carry between 25 and 50 pounds on a regular basis
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and Drug Free Workplace!
|Contact:
Sinclair Broadcast Group – Careers