Category:

Media – Journalism – Newspaper Position/Title:

News Photographer Details:

WPEC is looking for a creative full-time News Photographer! We are seeking someone who can see beyond the lens and bring back compelling stories. The candidate should have 3 years of ENG experience with a network affiliate news organization. You will cover day to day general, in-depth features and investigative assignments. We are shooting full high definition (HD) on media cards and editing on desktops and laptops. You should have strong editing skills in non-linear edit systems, possess excellent people skills, a strong work ethic, and a great attitude. A passion for story telling is absolutely essential in this position. Vacancy Type:

Full Time Date Posted:

1/29/2020 Closing Date:

3/29/2020 City:

West Palm Beach State:

Florida Requirements:

Team-player who can produce good stories under tight deadlines

Must have valid driver’s license, good driving record and be able to operate ENG news vehicles

Ability to edit and shoot general assignment stories, lives shots and natural sound packages

Must be able to lift and carry between 25 and 50 pounds on a regular basis Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and Drug Free Workplace! Contact:

Sinclair Broadcast Group – Careers Apply Online URL:

https://edyy.fa.us2.oraclecloud.com/hcmUI/CandidateExperience/en/sites/ /job/1114