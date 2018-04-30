|Details:
The News Photographer operates television or video cameras to record images or scenes for news reports.
Job Responsibilities:
• Shoots video for news reports.
• Confers with other personnel to discuss assignments, logistics and shot requirements.
• Sets up, composes and executes video shots.
• Maintains video equipment.
• Edits video clips for television broadcasts and eMedia content.
• Operates live microwave and satellite trucks in remote situations.
• Performs other duties as assigned.