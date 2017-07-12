WESH 2/CW18 has an opening

for a motivated and creative part-time News Editor to work in a very

competitive news market. This position will edit video, bring in liveshots and

gathering content from feeds as well as field crews. Our ideal

candidate has an excellent eye for visual compelling storytelling and is

passionate about combining strong writing and storytelling with great pictures

and sound.

Job Responsibilities

Edit stories, videos,

and newscasts on tight deadlines.

Operate electronic

newsgathering equipment.

Nonlinear editing

(using Adobe Premiere) of newscast elements including PKGs, VOs, VOSOTs, opens,

teases and preproduction material

Effectively

collaborates with producers, reporters and managers to produce high quality

stories.

Maintain standards

for all edited material.

Take in ENG and SNG

feeds, as well as collect video via ftp and other delivery methods

Any other editing

duties as assigned by news managers.