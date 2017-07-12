News Editor

|Requirements:
Qualifications Requirements:
·
Ability to work on
linear and non- linear equipment.
·
Proficiency editing
with Adobe Premiere.
·
Ability to edit on
non- linear equipment, including Final Cut Pro, Avid and Edius.
·
Must be able to
handle and juggle multiple editing assignments under strict deadlines.
·
Knowledge of current
television production techniques.
·
Familiarity with mass
communications law and media responsibilities.
·
Communicate
effectively with photographers and producers.
·
Must be able to
record multiple feeds on a digital encoding system.
·
Able to search for
source materials from multiple outlets and platforms.
·
Able to work in a
fast paced, detail-oriented environment with calm, skilled execution.
Work overnight hours
Education:
High School Diploma
·
Some college or
technical school preferred or equivalent work experience