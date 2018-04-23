|Position/Title:
News Editor
|Details:
Make your mark in Broadcasting and Digital Media. Sinclair Broadcast Group and Sinclair Digital Solutions are dedicated to making Sinclair a communications powerhouse! We are the largest and most diversified television broadcasting company in the country. Sinclair owns and operates, programs or provides services to more television stations than anyone and has affiliations with all major networks. Sinclair Digital group is focused on bringing the most engaging content to web, mobile and over-the-top broadcasting to audiences all over the country! Our success is the result of extraordinary employees and an exemplary management team who believe in a vision and are dedicated ensuring a great future for our employees. Whether you are an industry veteran or a just starting out, you can find it at Sinclair! We are advancing the world of Broadcasting and we want YOU to join our winning team!
WPMI has an excellent opportunity for an experienced News Editor!
|Vacancy Type:
Full Time
|Date Posted:
4/24/2018
|Closing Date:
5/24/2018
|City:
Mobile
|State:
Alabama
|URL:
http://www.weartv.com
|Experience:
Job responsibilities include:
· Editing video for daily news coverage, special projects, and sweep period pieces
· Taking in news feeds from news bureaus and various news organizations
· Collaborating with anchors, reporters, and producers on video elements of newscasts
· Meeting daily deadlines in a high-energy working environment
|Requirements:
Job qualifications include:
· College degree OR minimum 1 year relative experience in the field
· Knowledge of Final Cut Pro and Avid NewsCutter XP editing technology is a definite plus
· Ability to work with a multitude of people and personalities while maintaining a professional work environment
|Contact:
Sinclair Broadcast Group is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and a Drug Free Workplace.
Please apply online by going to: http://sbgi.net/sbgi-careers/