Category:

Media – Journalism – Newspaper Position/Title:

News Director Primary Industry:

Broadcasting – Radio – TV Manage Others:

No Details: The First Coast News, is looking for an experienced, motivated News Director to oversee content distribution in the newsroom. TEGNA is re-imagining local news in the digital age— thinking big and being bold to deliver content to our audience on multiple platforms. Our ideal candidate can identify engaging content, teach others how to do so, and develop a road map to meet the goals of our company. Job Responsibilities Strategically lead, inspire and manage News Department. Lead a competitive spirit in everything we do.

Oversee on-air and digital news content.

Work closely with the news team to produce high-quality, relevant, local content that sets the station apart from competitors.

Prioritize collaboration between television and digital content teams to create a “one newsroom” approach to content distribution.

Foster, encourage and reward out-of-the-box thinking that leads to differentiation and success.

Use consumer analytics to determine content.

Skillfully use social media and digital tools to research, discover and distribute content.

Write and post daily on all digital platforms, including social media.

Lead a culture that owns enterprise reporting and breaking news across all content platforms.

Inspire and coach superior, unique and engaging storytelling.

Use creative production techniques such as graphics and new forms of media (viewer pictures, webcam interviews, etc.) to enhance stories.

Interact daily with all department heads in a mutual effort to achieve station goals and extend our brand.

Perform other duties, as assigned, to drive and fulfill the mission while abiding by the values of this organization. We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and value the benefits of diversity in our workplace. Vacancy Type:

Full Time Date Posted:

11/26/2018 Closing Date:

3/25/2019 City:

Jacksonville State:

Florida Experience:

5 Year(s) Requirements: Bachelor’s degree and news leadership experience preferred.

7-10 years of content experience, including generation of original content, and 2-3 years managing other journalists. Proven track record of holding people accountable.

Successful innovative leadership and staff and product development skills.

Exceptional planning and execution skills.

Outstanding communicator

Solid journalistic judgement and a news philosophy that emphasizes accurate, fair and unique local content, along with community engagement.

Experience in photojournalism, editing, and content management systems.

Understanding of the tenets of professional journalism.

Skills in producing engaging, content-driven newscasts and digital content.

Strong social media skills, including an active news hound presence on Twitter and Facebook.

Knowledge of ENPS, Edius and Axis graphics a plus.

Organizational skills and the ability to work under time pressure deadlines.

Ability to calmly handle live, breaking news situations and changing events. #LI-VT1 About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. With 47 television stations and two radio stations in 39 markets, TEGNA delivers relevant content and information to consumers across platforms. It is the largest owner of top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets, reaching approximately one-third of all television households nationwide. Each month, TEGNA reaches 50 million adults on-air and approximately 35 million across its digital platforms. TEGNA has been consistently honored with the industry’s top awards, including Edward R. Murrow, George Polk, Alfred I. DuPont and Emmy Awards. TEGNA delivers results for advertisers through unparalleled and innovative solutions including OTT local advertising network Premion, centralized marketing resource Hatch, and G/O Digital, a one-stop shop for local businesses to connect with consumers through digital marketing. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com. TEGNA Inc. is a proud equal opportunity employer. We are a drug free, EEO employer committed to a diverse workforce. We encourage and consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, gender identity, family responsibilities, disability, enrollment in college or vocational school, political affiliation, veteran status or genetic information. Contact:

http://www.jobs.net/j/JDKekIcc Apply Online URL:

http://www.jobs.net/j/JDKekIcc