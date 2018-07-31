News Director

|Requirements:
Essential Functions
1. Coordinates Local News Operations with VP of News Operations.
2. Interviews and hires staff for news department.
3. Supervises / Schedules news personnel.
4. Coordinates news department activities with other departments.
5. Leads editorial process.
6. Ensures news content meets standards of good taste and journalistic ethics.
7. Prepares operating and capital budgets for department and administers them.
8. Reports to the Director of News Operations and General Manager.
9. Works hours necessary to perform duties.
10. Performs other duties as assigned.
Competencies
1. Excellent People and Interpersonal Communications Skills.
2. Strong Organizational Skills.
3. Ability to Work in a High Pressure, Fast-Paced Environment.
4. Ability to Lead, Plan, Coach, and Motivate News Staff.
5. Possesses Sound News Judgment.
Supervisory Responsibility
Reports directly to Vice President of News Social Affairs and Wellness
Position Type/Expected Hours of Work
This is a full-time position, Monday through Friday. Actual hours and schedule may vary.