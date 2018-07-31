Entravision Communications Corporation

News Director

Location/Market: Orlando, FL

JOB DESCRIPTION

Summary

Responsible for leading editorial process, supervising and scheduling news personnel, coordinating news department activities with other departments, preparing operating and capital budgets, and hiring staff for the news department.

The duties and responsibilities of this position involve the management of the enterprise in which he or she is employed or of a customarily recognized department or subdivision therein; customarily and regularly directs the work of two or more other employees therein; has the authority to hire or fire and advance, promote or any other change of status of employees; and customarily and regularly exercises discretion and independent judgement.

Essential Functions

Coordinates Local News Operations with VP of News Operations. Interviews and hires staff for news department. Supervises / Schedules news personnel. Coordinates news department activities with other departments. Leads editorial process. Ensures news content meets standards of good taste and journalistic ethics. Prepares operating and capital budgets for department and administers them. Reports to the Director of News Operations and General Manager. Works hours necessary to perform duties. Performs other duties as assigned.

Competencies

Excellent People and Interpersonal Communications Skills. Strong Organizational Skills. Ability to Work in a High Pressure, Fast-Paced Environment. Ability to Lead, Plan, Coach, and Motivate News Staff. Possesses Sound News Judgment.

Supervisory Responsibility

Reports directly to Vice President of News Social Affairs and Wellness

Position Type/Expected Hours of Work

This is a full-time position, Monday through Friday. Actual hours and schedule may vary.

Required Education and Experience

TV news experience. Understanding of how to perform all phases of news operation. Understands importance of social media and how it relates to news.

Preferred Education and Experience

News Management Experience. Journalism degree.

