News Director

Job Summary: Leads and manages the planning, reporting, editing, production, and presentation of news. Directs News staff in the identification and development of news opportunities and tracking of issues and events. Selects reporters for coverage, makes news judgments, and schedules stories for airing. Works closely with News team to produce high quality, relevant content that sets the station apart from competitors to maximize audience growth. Fully bilingual (English and Spanish) Responsibilities: Lead the execution of breaking news

Leads the daily pitch meeting, contributing story ideas and refining ideas into stories that resonate with our target audience of Adults 35-54.

Improve how we can better connect with our listeners.

Be highly productive, but can also delegate and prioritize.

Is a positive person who engages everyone with trust and respect

Is always learning and seeks feedback for their own improvement.

Loves to coach our team and treats their development as a priority.

Takes the lead in forming and deepening collaborative partnerships.

Contribute ideas and content to lead our team’s news coverage on-air, and in social and digital media. Qualifications: Writes in a contemporary and conversational news style

Is an engaging on-air storyteller that connects with listeners

Has the ability to learn and master our newsroom system (RCS)

Has strong digital audio skills using Adobe Audition or other audio editing software

Is an expert as using Facebook and Twitter for a great news brand to connect with our listeners. Minimum experience to be considered for this position: At least two years of experience on Spanish News/Talk format.

At least five years of experience in a multi-person newsroom.

At least one year of experience as a manger or supervisor. Location Maitland, FL: 2500 Maitland Center Parkway, Suite 401, 32751 Position Type Regular