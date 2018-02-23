|Position/Title:
News Content Center Producer
|Details:
Make your mark in Broadcasting and Digital Media. Sinclair Broadcast Group and Sinclair Digital Solutions are dedicated to making Sinclair a communications powerhouse! We are the largest and most diversified television broadcasting company in the country. Sinclair owns and operates, programs or provides services to more television stations than anyone and has affiliations with all major networks. Sinclair Digital group is focused on bringing the most engaging content to web, mobile and over-the-top broadcasting to audiences all over the country! Our success is the result of extraordinary employees and an exemplary management team who believe in a vision and are dedicated ensuring a great future for our employees. Whether you are an industry veteran or a just starting out, you can find it at Sinclair! We are advancing the world of Broadcasting and we want YOU to join our winning team!
WPEC CBS 12 in West Palm Beach, Florida is seeking a bold, energetic, and creative full-time Assignment Editor.
|Vacancy Type:
Full Time
|Date Posted:
2/22/2018
|Closing Date:
3/22/2018
|City:
West Palm Beach
|State:
Florida
|URL:
http://www.wearewestpalm.com
|
Responsibilities include, but are not limited to the following:
· Gathering news affecting the community
· Preparing story items for presentation in the newscasts
· Assisting in the efficient operation of the assignment desk
· Other responsibilities as may be assigned
|
Required skills and qualifications include, but are not limited to:
· Minimum of one (1) year of assignment desk experience
· Commitment to journalistic standards of ethics and accuracy
· Ability to communicate effectively
· Basic computer knowledge/word processing skills
· General knowledge and interest in local, national and world news
· Ability to work well under pressure and meet deadlines
· Proficiency with Facebook, Twitter and emerging social media
· Bachelor’s degree with a major in journalism or related field is also preferred
This position is full-time and will require working a flexible schedule that includes nights and holidays.
|Contact:
Sinclair Broadcast Group is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and a Drug Free Workplace.
Please apply online by going to: http://sbgi.net/sbgi-careers/