News Anchor/Reporter
WPEC, CBS12, in beautiful West Palm Beach, Florida, has an exciting opportunity for a full-time Weekend News Anchor / Reporter. In this role, you will be required to produce daily content on a variety of platforms including the internet and social networks, along with performing other duties as assigned by the news managers.
Full Time
11/20/2017
West Palm Beach
Florida
http://www.wearewestpalm.com
The ideal candidate should have considerable live shot experience
We are looking for a strong writer, someone with sharp wit and the ability to work well with others
We’re also looking for someone who is a self-starter and who can generate his or her own story ideas on a daily basis
The winning candidate will be able to demonstrate enterprise reporting and creativity in story-telling
Exemplary communication skills and previous experience working in a team environment are a must
Previous anchoring experience is required
Ability to work under deadline and on a flexible schedule that will include evenings and/or weekends is required
This is NOT an entry-level position
Must have 5 years on-air experience at a commercial television station
