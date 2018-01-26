loading...

Date Posted: 01/24/2018

Entravision Communications Corporation

News Anchor

Location/Market: Orlando, FL

JOB DESCRIPTION

Summary

A dynamic, energetic, and self-motivated individual responsible for writing, producing, and presenting accurate balanced daily news stories for the station’s newscast.

Essential Functions

Produces content daily for live newscasts. Researches, investigates, writes, produces, and anchors general news or special news assignments-recorded and/or live from the studio/field. Produces newscasts rundowns. Attends and participates in off-site company-sponsored and community events as assigned by station management.

Competencies

Technical Capability. Strategic Thinking. Communication Proficiency. Leadership. Teamwork.

Position Type/Expected Hours of Work

This is a full-time position. Actual hours and schedule may vary.

Supervisory Responsibility

Reports directly to Assistant News Director

Required Education and Experience

Minimum of 2-5 years experience anchoring/reporting in television news with an emphasis on “live” studio and “in-the field” reporting in a small to medium TV market. Experience with iNews. Must have experience developing contacts, producing hard news stories. Must be able to interpret and translate from English to Spanish accurately. Strong computer skills and knowledge of television equipment and editing software (Adobe platform). Excellent and accurate grammatical Spanish and English language skills-both written and oral. Bilingual English/Spanish is required

Preferred Education and Experience

A college degree in Journalism, Radio/Television or related field from an accredited University preferred

Other Duties

Please note this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice.

Entravision Communications Corporation participates in the E-Verify system operated by the US Department of Homeland Security and the Social Security Administration and will use E-Verify to confirm work eligibility for all new hire employees.

Entravision Communications is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

We encourage women and minorities to apply.

Apply Online at:

Entravision.com

