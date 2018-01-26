Date Posted: 01/24/2018
Entravision Communications Corporation
News Anchor
Location/Market: Orlando, FL
JOB DESCRIPTION
Summary
A dynamic, energetic, and self-motivated individual responsible for writing, producing, and presenting accurate balanced daily news stories for the station’s newscast.
Essential Functions
- Produces content daily for live newscasts.
- Researches, investigates, writes, produces, and anchors general news or special news assignments-recorded and/or live from the studio/field.
- Produces newscasts rundowns.
- Attends and participates in off-site company-sponsored and community events as assigned by station management.
Competencies
- Technical Capability.
- Strategic Thinking.
- Communication Proficiency.
- Leadership.
- Teamwork.
Position Type/Expected Hours of Work
This is a full-time position. Actual hours and schedule may vary.
Supervisory Responsibility
Reports directly to Assistant News Director
Required Education and Experience
- Minimum of 2-5 years experience anchoring/reporting in television news with an emphasis on “live” studio and “in-the field” reporting in a small to medium TV market.
- Experience with iNews.
- Must have experience developing contacts, producing hard news stories.
- Must be able to interpret and translate from English to Spanish accurately.
- Strong computer skills and knowledge of television equipment and editing software (Adobe platform).
- Excellent and accurate grammatical Spanish and English language skills-both written and oral.
- Bilingual English/Spanish is required
Preferred Education and Experience
- A college degree in Journalism, Radio/Television or related field from an accredited University preferred
Other Duties
Please note this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice.
Entravision Communications Corporation participates in the E-Verify system operated by the US Department of Homeland Security and the Social Security Administration and will use E-Verify to confirm work eligibility for all new hire employees.
Entravision Communications is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
We encourage women and minorities to apply.
Apply Online at:
Entravision.com