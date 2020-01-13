News Anchor – Reporter (weekends)

Category:

WEAR has an exciting opportunity for a full time Weekend News Anchor / Reporter! In this role, you will be required to produce daily content on a variety of platforms including the internet and social networks, along with performing other duties as assigned by the news managers. The ability to work under deadline and on a flexible schedule that will include evenings and/or weekends is required.

WEAR has an exciting opportunity for a full-time Weekend News Anchor / Reporter. In this role, you will be required to produce daily content on a variety of platforms including the internet and social networks, along with performing other duties as assigned by the news managers. We are looking for someone with a clear understanding of how to dig for a story, research it, write it with an edge, and use strong storytelling and TV production to make it impactful and memorable. It is important to have strong writing skills and to have knowledge of current events. Dynamic live television and storytelling skills are a must. Skills and Experience: A self-starter and who can generate his or her own story ideas on a daily basis

Must be able to producer a show

Ability to demonstrate enterprise reporting and creativity in storytelling

Exemplary communication skills, both written and verbal

Ability to maintain an active social media presence to build your brand and solicit original story ideas Requirements and Qualifications: Previous anchoring experience is required

Must have at least 2 years of on-air experience

Live shot experience is required

Previous experience working in a team environment is a must While applying online, please include a link to your online demo reel Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and Drug Free Workplace! Contact:

