Category:

News

Position/Title:

News Anchor

Details:

I. OBJECTIVES

· Research, produce, and present accurate balanced daily news stories for the station’s newscast.

II. RESPONSIBILITIES

RESEARCH AND PRODUCTION. Researches, investigates, and writes content daily for live newscasts. Produces newscasts rundowns.

PRESENTATION. Anchors general news or special news assignments, recorded and/or live from the studio/field.

OFF-SITE EVENTS. Attends and participates in off-site company-sponsored and community events as assigned by station management.

III. POSITION TYPE/EXPECTED HOURS OF WORK

This is a Full Time position. Actual schedule and hours may vary.

IV.SUPERVISORY RESPONSIBILITY

Reports directly to News Director

Vacancy Type:

Full Time

Date Posted:

8/28/2019

Closing Date:

9/28/2019

State:

Florida

Experience:

V. REQUIRED EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE

Skills

Experience

Languages: Bilingual English/Spanish is required. Must be able to interpret and translate from English to Spanish accurately. Excellent and accurate grammatical Spanish and English language skills-both written and oral.

Technology.Strong computer skills and knowledge of television equipment and editing software (Adobe platform).

Education.A college degree in Journalism, Radio/Television, or related field from an accredited University preferred.

Leadership and Strategic Thinking.A dynamic, energetic, and self-motivated set of skills preferred. Strategic thinking is a must in order to not only discover excellent methods to investigate more content, but also to develop better organizational tools to improve departmental collaboration.

2+ minimum years of experience anchoring and/or reporting in television news with an emphasis on “live” studio and “in-the-field” reporting.

Experience with iNews.

Must have experience developing contacts, producing hard news stories.

Requirements:

VI. OTHER DUTIES

Please note this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice.

Entravision Communications Corporation participates in the E-Verify system operated by the US Department of Homeland Security and the Social Security Administration and will use E-Verify to confirm work eligibility for all new hire employees.

Entravision Communications is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

We encourage women and minorities to apply.

Contact:

Apply Online at:

Entravision.com

Apply Online URL:

https://entravision.com

Job posted by an EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER