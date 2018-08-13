|Position/Title:
News Anchor
Full Time
8/2/2018
9/2/2018
West Palm Beach
Florida
http://www.wearewestpalm.com
WPEC / WTVX in beautiful West Palm Beach Florida is seeking an experienced News Anchor to join our team. The successful candidate will have a minimum of 5 years of on-air anchoring experience at a commercial television station. Must be strong on social media and understand its value. Ideal candidate is a newsroom leader who thrives on breaking news, field anchoring, and winning the big story. This is not a starter job. Seasoned experienced journalists only.
Requirements and Qualifications include:
· Exceptional handling of live breaking news
· A strong writer
· Outstanding editorial skills
· Sharp wit
· The ability to work well with others
· A self-starter and who can generate story ideas on a daily basis
· Ability to be a command presence on the desk and in the field
· Exemplary communication skills
· Ability to work under deadlines
· Proven leader and outstanding newsroom citizen
· Considerable live breaking news demonstrated on their reel and a ton of live commercial television experience
· Demonstrable command of social media
· At least 5 years or more on-air experience at a commercial television station preferred
Please apply online by going to: http://sbgi.net/sbgi-careers/