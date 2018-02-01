News Anchor

Required

Education and Experience

1. Minimum of 2-5 years experience anchoring/reporting in television news with an emphasis

on “live” studio and “in-the field” reporting in a small to medium TV

market.

2. Experience with iNews.

3. Must have experience developing contacts, producing hard news stories.

4. Must be able to interpret and translate from English to Spanish accurately.

5. Strong computer skills and knowledge of television equipment and editing software (Adobe

platform).

6. Excellent and accurate grammatical Spanish and English language skills-both written and

oral.

7. Bilingual English/Spanish is required