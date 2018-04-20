Newcast Editor

Newscast Editor

WWSB ABC7 along the Suncoast in Sarasota, Florida, is looking for a Part-Time Video Editor.

We’re looking for someone with experience in non-linear editing. The person who fills this role will focus on editing video for our newscasts and other daily programs. Solid news judgment and ability to multi-task are essential. Must be calm under pressure and have experience with breaking news and live shots. Familiarity with non-linear editing and digital video are essential.

Applicants must be team players with a great attitude and a visceral distaste for office politics and gossip, and be available to work various schedules.

You will be expected to work with our digital team and contribute to all the digital platforms.

Pre-employment drug screen and MVR check required.

Apply online https://careers-raycommedia.icims.com/jobs/8421/newscast-editor/job attach resume with cover letter. All candidates must provide a reel of work experience. No phone calls or emails please. EOE-M/F/D/V