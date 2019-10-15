https://scripps.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/Scripps_Careers/job/Tampa-FL—WFTS/National-Sales-Assistant-WFTS_JR021786-1

Job Description

National Sales Assistant

Provides National sales support for WFTS in Tampa and WFTX in Ft. Myers. Ideal candidate would work with the NSM and the station’s Account Executives in our National Sales Rep offices in NY, Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas & LA. Together, the NSM, The NSC, and the AE’s all work together to schedule and maintain television advertising campaigns (i.e. TV commercials) on the television station. Responsibilities include: processing new national sales orders, revisions and cancellations; managing our pre-empt list and offering makegood opportunities. Pull reports related to sales activity and revenue data. Handle all long-form PAID programs on the station.

Create makegood offers for pre-emptions by maximizing inventory opportunities and receive approval directly from advertisers in a timely manner

Revise orders as directed by National Sales Manager to ensure posting

Identify and correct any billing errors or issues prior to end of month.

Research problems that develop with accounts and troubleshoot the issue developing a satisfactory conclusion for the station and the customer needs.

Handles the daily general clerical functions such as filing, answering phones, creating correspondence and calculating rates to quote to customers when they call.

Provide exemplary customer assistance.

Other duties as assigned.

Assist clients with commercial time, and make goods and changes.

Send station information to clients and national reps.

Produce sales pieces in coordination with National Rep. Firm and Research Director.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities

High School diploma or equivalent required.

Broadcast sales, Media, or Ad Agency experience is a plus

Strong Customer Service skills.

The ability to read, analyze, and interpret sales demographics information

Must have the ability to generate reports, business correspondence, and presentations.

Strong communication skills and the capability to effectively respond to questions from managers, colleagues and customers.

Must have extremely strong attention to detail

Must have the ability to handle multiple tasks under tight deadlines

Must have the ability to calculate figures related to the advertising rate packages.

Proficient use of Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, Outlook and PowerPoint )

Must have the ability to learn new television software programs: Wide Orbit and Strata

Must have good organizational skills and the ability to meet deadlines.

Communicate and work as a team player both internally and externally

Work environment

No heavy lifting

Must be able to stand or sit at desk for long periods of time

Keyboarding skills

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of local and national media brands. With 33 television stations, Scripps is one of the nation’s largest independent TV station owners. Scripps runs a collection of national journalism and content businesses, including Newsy, the next-generation national news network; podcast industry leader Stitcher; the fast-growing national broadcast networks Bounce, Grit, Escape and Laff; and Triton, the global leader in digital audio technology and measurement services. Scripps produces original programming including “Pickler & Ben,” runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, “Give light and the people will find their own way.”

As an equal employment opportunity employer, The E.W. Scripps Company and its affiliates do not discriminate in its employment decisions on the basis on race, sex, sexual orientation, gender, color, religion, age, genetic information, medical condition, disability, marital status, citizenship or national origin, and military membership or veteran status, or on any other basis which would be in violation of any applicable federal, state or local law. Furthermore, the company will make reasonable accommodations for qualified individuals with known disabilities unless doing so would result in an undue hardship for the company.

Thanks,

Chris Carthew, SPHR

Director, HR Business Partner

Scripps – WFTS Tampa

4045 N. Himes, Ave

Tampa, FL 33607

(813) 354-2803 – Office

(813) 538-0376 – Cell

Scripps Media, Inc., certifies that its advertising sales agreements do not discriminate on the basis of race or ethnicity. All advertising sales agreements contain nondiscrimination clauses.