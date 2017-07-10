National Sales Assistant

Provides sales support to the National Sales Manager as well as National Sales Reps to maximize revenue and achieve department goals. Provides assistance to management daily as needed to ensure the smooth operation of the department.

Experience: Preferred working knowledge of television business, ratings, traffic, general practices and vocabulary

Preferred minimum of 5 years experience in TV sales industry.

Preferred ability to understand demographic ratings, inventory, rate structure and make good process.

Must be proficient in Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook

Additional Computer skills a plus: Wide Orbit or other traffic system, Media Line or other processing system

Possess outstanding organizational and communication skills and have the ability to work well under pressure

Self-motivated and meet deadlines

Able to handle busy phones, multi-task and have a positive attitude

Proficient in numbers, basic math, percentages

Must be willing to submit to a background

Must have unrestricted authorization to work in the U.S. EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT additional duties · Providing managers with daily and weekly reports for sales, traffic and operations. · Develop working knowledge of sales and traffic programs (Wide Orbit, Medialine, Matrix, Sharebuilder) · Create and maintain spreadsheets as needed for management analysis of rate, inventory, revenue, etc · Assist in projects such as budget process · Process manager’s expenses · Arrange manager’s travel · Assist in arranging station functions, client meetings, etc. · Assist in preparing presentations (PowerPoint, Excel, etc.) Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO) is home to a diverse portfolio of television and digital properties driven by quality news, entertainment and sports programming. Tribune Media is comprised of Tribune Broadcasting’s 42 owned or operated local television stations reaching more than 50 million households, national entertainment network WGN America, whose reach is approximately 80 million households, Tribune Studios, and a variety of digital applications and websites commanding 60 million monthly unique visitors online. Tribune Media also includes Chicago’s WGN-AM and the national multicast networks Antenna TV and THIS TV. Additionally, the Company owns and manages a significant number of real estate properties across the U.S. and holds a variety of investments, including a 32% interest in CareerBuilder, LLC and a 31% interest in Television Food Network, G.P., which operates Food Network and Cooking Channel. For more information please visit www.tribunemedia.com. WSFL is an equal opportunity employer