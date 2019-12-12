To,

Lindsay Varn

FL Association of Broadcasters

201 South Monroe Street Ste. 201

Tallahassee-32301

Florida Sent On: 12/9/2019

Subject: New Job listing from Jacksonville,FL

From: Palmer Dickson

Email: p.dickson@tegna.com Category:

Media – Journalism – Newspaper Position/Title:

National Account Coordinator – 008494 Primary Industry:

Broadcasting – Radio – TV Manage Others:

No Details: FirstCoastNews in Jacksonville, FL is seeking a National Account Coordinator to join our team. We’re looking for a highly organized, self-motivated and driven candidate to work with our National Account Sales Manager, National Accounts Teams and clients to provide account support such as core and political order entry, makegood maintenance and accounting functions. Additionally, this role will assist with pre and post-sale presentations and help to develop and execute multi-dimensional and strategic broadcast, OTT, and digital campaigns. The ideal candidate will be a proactive thinker with general knowledge and understanding of the television and digital space. Responsibilities: Order maintenance including new order entry, revisions, program changes and under delivery tracking

Assist with Political order entry/makegoods, maintain paper and public files

Ability to manage pre-empt process and create make good opportunities

Managing pre/post logs, credits and discrepancies

Research and maintain accounts receivable

Write up and confirm digital orders. Ensure orders are input correctly (high-level) and align with insertion orders.

Own account post-sale by taking lead on process and carrying out the campaign strategy (TV, OTT, Digital, Tegna Marketing Solutions).

Internal coordination with all who are involved in fulfillment

Tracking of audience delivery – tv/digital/OTT. Produce powerful recaps for the Account Executives and provide insights for optimization and upsell.

Daily interaction with national account team and agencies

Collaborate with Regional and National accounts to create solutions and problem solve

Assist Major Accounts Sales Manager and Account Executives with creative partnership presentations and proof of performance summaries

Ability to make decisions and solve problems independently in effort to support National Account team and sales leadership.

Openness to change as department media strategy and market demands dictate.

Attend sales meetings and training to obtain sales, product, and process information. We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and value the benefits of diversity in our workplace. Vacancy Type:

Full Time Date Posted:

12/9/2019 Closing Date:

4/6/2020 City:

Jacksonville State:

Florida Experience:

3 Year(s) Requirements: 2+ years of media experience is required for this position.

Minimum 2 years of account service in a professional, fast paced environment.

College degree preferred.

Ability to work effectively and independently as part of a team.

Ability to effectively communicate directly with agencies and clients.

1-3 years of WideOrbit Traffic, WOMedia Sales software and Videa experience preferred.

Experience working with Salesforce preferred.

Ability to effectively handle multiple tasks and projects under deadline pressure.

Proficient in Microsoft Office suite.

Ability to effectively solve problems.

Must be detail oriented and able to hit deadlines.

Creative and able to adapt quickly to change.

Strong written and verbal communications skills, as well as, strong organization and time management.

Valid driver’s license, as well as, transportation and proof of insurance. About TEGNA TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 62 television stations and four radio stations in 51 markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets, reaching over 38 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks Justice Network and Quest. TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS) offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, email, social and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com. TEGNA Inc. is a proud equal opportunity employer. We are a drug free, EEO employer committed to a diverse workforce. We encourage and consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, gender identity, family responsibilities, disability, enrollment in college or vocational school, political affiliation, veteran status or genetic information. Contact:

http://www.jobs.net/j/JHnHhaSb Apply Online URL:

http://www.jobs.net/j/JHnHhaSb