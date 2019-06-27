Category:

Media – Journalism – Newspaper

Position/Title:

Multiskilled Journalist

Primary Industry:

Broadcasting – Radio – TV

Manage Others:

No

Details:

First Coast News, a TEGNA Media company in Jacksonville, FL, is looking for great storytellers who will excel in this digital age of journalism. We want journalists who can create unique and shareable stories for all platforms through memorable writing, photography and editing.

In this role, you will:

Develop story ideas, write, shoot and edit news stories for on-air broadcasting.

Write in an exciting, captivating and authentic manner.

Use the latest editing and photography tools to tell great stories.

Develop original content through social listening and independent sources.

Deliver on-air news events in an engaging, exciting, and accurate manner.

Interview news subjects and research for facts and credibility.

Develop news sources for general assignment and special areas of interest.

Produce news stories that are unique and captivating.

Operate news gathering vehicle to and from various locations.

Write and post daily on all digital platforms including social media.

Enterprise news stories.

Shoot, write and edit packaged reports.

Write for the web, including attaching images and streaming video.

Use creative production techniques such as graphics and new forms of media (viewer pictures, webcam interviews, etc.) to enhance stories.

Transmit and present exciting live reports with current technology.

Perform other tasks as required by supervisor or executive producer.

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and value the benefits of diversity in our workplace.

Vacancy Type:

Full Time

Date Posted:

2/25/2019

Closing Date:

9/7/2019

City:

Jacksonville

State:

Florida

Experience:

1 Year(s)

Requirements:

Here’s what you need:

BA/BS in journalism, communications or related field

1-2 years of experience preferred

Bilingual, (English & Spanish) speaking preferred

Experience in photojournalism, editing, and content management systems

Understanding of the tenants of professional journalism

A portfolio with examples of strong breaking news reporting

Ability to generate creative, engaging, content-driven live shots

Strong social media skills, including an active news hound presence on Twitter and Facebook

Knowledge of ENPS, Edius and Axis graphics a plus

Organizational skills and the ability to work under constant time pressure deadlines

Ability to calmly handle live, breaking news situations and changing events

About TEGNA:

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), formerly Gannett Co., Inc., is comprised of a dynamic portfolio of media and digital businesses that provide content that matters and brands that deliver. TEGNA reaches more than 90 million Americans and delivers highly relevant, useful and smart content, when and how people need it, to make the best decisions possible. TEGNA Media includes 46 television stations and is the largest independent station group of major network affiliates in the top 25 markets, reaching approximately one-third of all television households nationwide. TEGNA Digital is comprised of Cars.com, the leading online destination for automotive consumers, CareerBuilder, a global leader in human capital solutions, and other powerful brands such as G/O Digital and Cofactor. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

TEGNA, Inc. is a proud equal opportunity employer. We are a drug free, EEO employer committed to a diverse workforce. We will consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, gender identity, family responsibilities, disability, education, political affiliation, veteran status or genetic information.

Contact:

http://www.jobs.net/j/JPbPOsXt

Apply Online URL:

Job posted by an EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER