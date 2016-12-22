The Division of Media Properties within the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida welcomes applications for a fulltime Multimedia Meteorologist. The Multimedia Meteorologist will prepare, present and deliver weather content through the College of Journalism & Communications Media Properties, including but not limited to the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network of stations, associated websites, social media accounts or mobile products. He or she will also assist the Chief Meteorologist in training, coaching, and student development within the Broadcast Meteorology program of the college. This is a unique position and the ideal candidate must have strong oral and visual presentation skills, be an engaging writer, possess the desire to mentor or coach others, and have an unquestionable understanding of meteorology and climatology as it relates to Florida.

Minimum Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in an appropriate area and two years of relevant experience.

Preferred Qualifications: Degree in atmospheric science, meteorology, geography or communications with some coursework in meteorology. Experience/training should include a background in the latest weather graphics/display units from Weather Central or WSI, live Doppler radar/storm display units, and forecasting/tracking of severe and tropical weather systems. Experience as a broadcast meteorologist/weathercaster with experience in presenting weather forecasts and communicating with personnel from other broadcast markets or the public in Spanish. Accreditation with the National Weather Association or Atmospheric Meteorological Society is preferred.

Salary: $35,000-45,000, Commensurate with education and experience.

Application Procedure: Cover Letter, Resume and List of References should be uploaded at https://jobs.ufl.edu

Requisition #500796

The University of Florida is an equal opportunity institution dedicated to building a broadly diverse and inclusive faculty and staff.

