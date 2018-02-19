loading...

WFTS-TV (mkt 13) in Tampa, Florida is looking for the next great Multimedia Marketing Producer/Editor. Live and work where everyone else vacations.

The Multi-Media Producer/Editor is responsible for fully producing on-air promotions, proof of performance, and station sponsorship spots. Will also work with Creative Services Director on execution of brand strategy and direction.

Details and application:

https://recruiting.adp.com/srccar/nghome.guid?c=1060841&d=External&r=5000316673106

Related posts