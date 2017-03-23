WVEN is looking for a Multimedia Journalist to join a newsroom that emphasizes breaking news, daily investigative/community stories and severe weather coverage.
- We need a Multimedia Journalist who can enterprise stories by developing and fostering relationships with sources.
- Looking for someone creative, innovative who is highly engaged in stations digital platforms (Facebook, twitter, website etc.) someone who can clearly explain the weather story, utilizing graphics and video.
- Must be detail-oriented and exceptionally well organized, have good people skills, a positive, can-do attitude, take initiative, be a problem-solver and be able to work in a team. Ability to project a professional presence on television.
- This position requires live reporting for our 6 and 11pm newscasts
- Journalist will report live with a Live U unit.
- Candidate must have flexibility in his or her schedule as hours during the week will vary.
Skills:
- Strong writer, someone with a sharp wit
- The ability to work well with others
- A self-starter and who can generate his or her own story ideas on a daily basis
- Able to demonstrate enterprise reporting and creativity in story-telling
- Exemplary communication skills
Qualifications
- Candidate must be a solid photographer, quick editor and a strong writer.
- Must be able to shoot, edit and write stories under tight deadlines and be able to respond quickly to breaking news.
- We are looking for someone who can embrace new technology and use our digital platforms to break and update developing stories.
Language:
- Excellent and grammatically accurate Spanish language skills – both written and oral – required. Bilingual – fluency in English and Spanish is required. Must be able to adlib in Spanish.
Education:
- B.A. Degree in Journalism, Communications or other is required.
- Two years of reporting and photography experience is required.
Basic Skills:
- Self-motivated, proactive with a good attitude and the ability to work well with others.
- Technologically savvy with strong computer skills with a working knowledge of Microsoft Office Applications; including Excel, Word, Power Point and Outlook.
- Familiarity with technical equipment, newsroom system, smart phones, teleprompter, edit bays, cameras, and experience working with Adobe suite products a plus.
- Must have the ability to work a flexible schedule including nights, weekends, and holidays.
- Must have a valid Florida driver’s license with a good driving record.
Physical Requirements:
- Ability to drive, stand, walk and sit for up to 8 hours
Salary: Commensurate with Experience
Please send resume and Demo tape or web link to: WVENTV26 c/o Jenny Ash, News Director jobsorlando@entravision.com NO PHONE CALLS OR WALK INS, THANK YOU.
Entravision is an equal opportunity employer. We encourage women and minorities to apply. Entravision participates in the E-Verify system operated by the US Department of Homeland Security and the Social Security Administration and will use E-Verify to confirm work eligibility for all new hire employees.
Apply Online at:
Entravision.com