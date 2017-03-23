WVEN is looking for a Multimedia Journalist to join a newsroom that emphasizes breaking news, daily investigative/community stories and severe weather coverage.

We need a Multimedia Journalist who can enterprise stories by developing and fostering relationships with sources.

Looking for someone creative, innovative who is highly engaged in stations digital platforms (Facebook, twitter, website etc.) someone who can clearly explain the weather story, utilizing graphics and video.

Must be detail-oriented and exceptionally well organized, have good people skills, a positive, can-do attitude, take initiative, be a problem-solver and be able to work in a team. Ability to project a professional presence on television.

This position requires live reporting for our 6 and 11pm newscasts

Journalist will report live with a Live U unit.

Candidate must have flexibility in his or her schedule as hours during the week will vary.

Skills:

Strong writer, someone with a sharp wit

The ability to work well with others

A self-starter and who can generate his or her own story ideas on a daily basis

Able to demonstrate enterprise reporting and creativity in story-telling

Exemplary communication skills

Qualifications

Candidate must be a solid photographer, quick editor and a strong writer.

Must be able to shoot, edit and write stories under tight deadlines and be able to respond quickly to breaking news.

We are looking for someone who can embrace new technology and use our digital platforms to break and update developing stories.

Language:

Excellent and grammatically accurate Spanish language skills – both written and oral – required. Bilingual – fluency in English and Spanish is required. Must be able to adlib in Spanish.

Education:

B.A. Degree in Journalism, Communications or other is required.

Two years of reporting and photography experience is required.

Basic Skills:

Self-motivated, proactive with a good attitude and the ability to work well with others.

Technologically savvy with strong computer skills with a working knowledge of Microsoft Office Applications; including Excel, Word, Power Point and Outlook.

Familiarity with technical equipment, newsroom system, smart phones, teleprompter, edit bays, cameras, and experience working with Adobe suite products a plus.

Must have the ability to work a flexible schedule including nights, weekends, and holidays.

Must have a valid Florida driver’s license with a good driving record.

Physical Requirements:

Ability to drive, stand, walk and sit for up to 8 hours

Salary: Commensurate with Experience

Please send resume and Demo tape or web link to: WVENTV26 c/o Jenny Ash, News Director jobsorlando@entravision.com NO PHONE CALLS OR WALK INS, THANK YOU.

Entravision is an equal opportunity employer. We encourage women and minorities to apply. Entravision participates in the E-Verify system operated by the US Department of Homeland Security and the Social Security Administration and will use E-Verify to confirm work eligibility for all new hire employees.

