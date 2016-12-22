The Multimedia Journalist produces, reports, shoots, writes, voices, edits and feeds news production content for all platforms in a manner that is clear, engaging and meaningful to news consumers.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

Reports news stories for broadcast, describing the background and details of events.

Arranges interviews with people who can provide information about stories.

Reviews copy and corrects errors in content, grammar and punctuation, following prescribed editorial style and formatting guidelines.

Reviews and evaluates notes taken about event aspects in order to isolate pertinent facts and details.

Determines a story’s emphasis, length and format, and organizes material accordingly.

Researches and analyzes background information related to news stories in order to be able to provide complete and accurate information.

Gathers information about events through research, interviews, experience or attendance at political, news, sports, artistic, social or other functions.

Pitches stories to news managers and news producers which are relevant to the local community.

Receives assignments and evaluates leads and tips to develop story ideas.

Discusses issues with producers and/or news managers to establish priorities or positions.

Checks reference materials such as books, news files or public records to obtain relevant facts.

Revises work to meet editorial approval or to fit time requirements.

Shoots and edits news events and news reports.

Produces and presents reports for all platforms.

Ensures that all content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality.

Writes stories for the web and other eMedia platforms.

Interacts with viewers/users on social media sites.

Performs special projects and other duties as assigned.

Requirements: Four year degree in communications or related field, or its equivalent in work experience; must possess ability to operate a camera, deck, tri-pod, and editing equipment, be able to lift up to 40 pounds, and work outside during inclement weather; must possess and maintain a valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record; and must possess the ability to work in a stressful environment. Two years’ experience preferred. Contract required.

Apply online at www.nexstar.tv.

Related posts