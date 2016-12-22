Multimedia Meteorologist
The Multimedia Journalist produces, reports, shoots, writes, voices, edits and feeds news production content for all platforms in a manner that is clear, engaging and meaningful to news consumers.
Essential Duties & Responsibilities:
- Reports news stories for broadcast, describing the background and details of events.
- Arranges interviews with people who can provide information about stories.
- Reviews copy and corrects errors in content, grammar and punctuation, following prescribed editorial style and formatting guidelines.
- Reviews and evaluates notes taken about event aspects in order to isolate pertinent facts and details.
- Determines a story’s emphasis, length and format, and organizes material accordingly.
- Researches and analyzes background information related to news stories in order to be able to provide complete and accurate information.
- Gathers information about events through research, interviews, experience or attendance at political, news, sports, artistic, social or other functions.
- Pitches stories to news managers and news producers which are relevant to the local community.
- Receives assignments and evaluates leads and tips to develop story ideas.
- Discusses issues with producers and/or news managers to establish priorities or positions.
- Checks reference materials such as books, news files or public records to obtain relevant facts.
- Revises work to meet editorial approval or to fit time requirements.
- Shoots and edits news events and news reports.
- Produces and presents reports for all platforms.
- Ensures that all content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality.
- Writes stories for the web and other eMedia platforms.
- Interacts with viewers/users on social media sites.
- Performs special projects and other duties as assigned.
Requirements: Four year degree in communications or related field, or its equivalent in work experience; must possess ability to operate a camera, deck, tri-pod, and editing equipment, be able to lift up to 40 pounds, and work outside during inclement weather; must possess and maintain a valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record; and must possess the ability to work in a stressful environment. Two years’ experience preferred. Contract required.
Apply online at www.nexstar.tv.