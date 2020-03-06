Multimedia Journalist @ Entravision Communications Corporation

Location/Market: Orlando, FL

OBJECTIVES

 Assist with various aspects of news production. Responsible for shooting, writing, editing, and publishing content, coordinating and conducting interviews, and representing the station in community related events.

RESPONSIBILITIES

CONTENT. Coordinates, organizes and conducts interviews. Creates multimedia content for multi-platform distribution (TV & digital). Shoots, writes, and edits story ideas. Gathers, edits, packages and publishes local news content – focusing on (but not limited to) News, Weather and Traffic. Writes text articles, publishes video clips and edits image galleries according to the local editorial voice in the station's websites and social media accounts.

NETWORKING. Develops and maintains a network of contacts providing access to exclusive stories.

RESEARCH AND INVESTIGATION. Assists producer in establishing sources, finding and executing enterprise news investigations, building and maintaining strong list of story ideas.

III. POSITION TYPE/ EXPECTED HOURS OF WORK

This is a Full Time position. Actual hours may vary. Must be willing to undertake shift work associated with working for a 24/7 news operation. Must be able to work holidays.

SUPERVISORY RESPONSIBILITY

Reports directly to Regional News Director

REQUIRED EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE

Skills Experience Language. Bilingual in English/Spanish. High level of reading, writing, and speaking is essential. Technology. Proficient in using Microsoft Office, PC operating systems, and recording and editing equipment. Discipline. Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and work well under pressure, with many immediate deadlines and priorities. Must be punctual and dependable. Communication. Ability to work well in a team environment. Bachelor’s degree in communication, journalism, or related field. 2+ years in journalism or related experience Reporting, shooting, writing, and editing experience with good ratings track record. Be informed of news events locally and nationally.

WORKING CONDITIONS

Ability to lift and/or carry and manage news photography and lighting equipment.

Exposed frequently to outside conditions.

Must be able to work holidays.

Must work hours necessary to perform responsibilities as outlined above.

If not a citizen of USA, must have permanent work permit.

VII. OTHER DUTIES

Please note this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice.

Entravision Communications Corporation participates in the E-Verify system operated by the US Department of Homeland Security and the Social Security Administration and will use E-Verify to confirm work eligibility for all new hire employees.

Entravision Communications is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

We encourage women and minorities to apply.