Entravision Communications Corporation

Multimedia Journalist

Location/Market: Orlando, FL

Assists with various aspects of news production. Responsible for shooting, writing, editing, and publishing content, coordinating and conducting interviews, and representing the station in community related events. Reports to the News Director.

1. Technical Capability.

2. Strategic Thinking.

3. Multitasking.

4. Communication Proficiency.

5. Teamwork.

6. Ability to Work Well Under Pressure.

Position Type/Expected Hours of Work

This is a Full Time position. Must be willing to undertake shift work associated with working for a 24/7 news operation. Must be able to work holidays. Actual hours and schedule may vary.

Reports directly to News Director

Full Time

7/8/2019

8/8/2019

Altamonte Springs – 32714

Florida

http://www.salsa981.com

Required Education and Experience

1. Bachelor’s degree in communication, journalism, or related field.

2. Must be fluent in Spanish (high level of reading, writing, and speaking the language is essential).

3. Must have strong English, reading, writing and speaking.

4. Reporting, shooting, writing, and editing experience with good ratings track record.

5. Be informed on news events locally and nationally.

Essential Functions

1. Creates multimedia content for multi-platform distribution (TV & digital).

2. Shoots, writes, and edits story ideas.

3. Coordinates, organizes and conducts interviews.

4. Gathers, edits, packages and publishes local news content – focusing on (but not limited to) News, Weather and Traffic.

5. Writes text articles, publishes video clips and edits image galleries according to the local editorial “voice in the station’s websites and social media accounts.

6. Develops and maintains a network of contacts providing access to exclusive stories.

7. Assists producer in establishing sources, finding and executing enterprise news investigations, building and maintaining strong list of story ideas.

8. Represents the station in community related events

Other Duties

Entravision Communications is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

We encourage women and minorities to apply.

