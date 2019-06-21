ABC Action News stands with the hardworking people of Tampa Bay, helping them be more self-reliant. WFTS helps its viewers understand the causes, obstacles and solutions to their biggest problems. ABC Action News features include I-Team special reports, Taking Action Against Domestic Violence, Dirty Dining and Florida’s most accurate weather forecasts.

The Multimedia journalist is responsible for researching, writing, capturing visual content and editing stories for multiple platforms.

Key activities

Receives assignment or evaluates news leads and news tips to develop story ideas.

Gathers and verifies factual information regarding stories through interview, observation, and research.

Organizes material, determines slant or emphasis, and writes story according to prescribed editorial style and format standards.

Shoots video and still photos to illustrate stories.

Edits, or assists in editing, videos for all multimedia platforms.

Appears on television program when conducting taped interview or narration

Gives live reports from site of event or mobile broadcast unit.

Work cooperatively with photographer assigned to story, if one is assigned.

Assist news producer in preparing newscast.

Assist online staff in preparing for multi media stories.

Report, write, capture quality visual content, edit and produce stories for multiple platforms on deadline, such as Internet and digital channels.

Education & Experience

Bachelors degree in broadcast journalism or related degree or equivalent years of experience

Minimum of two years of experience

Skills & Abilities

Computer literacy required, including newsroom computer systems.

Videography and non-linear editing experience preferred.

Knowledge of broadcast quality camera equipment.

Edit video on Final Cut Pro editing systems, or similar equipment.

Strong broadcast and AP style writing skills.

Proficient at posting content to various websites.

Self-motivated and able to work in a fast-paced deadline-driven environment.

Work Environment

Must be able to lift up to 75 pounds.

Valid driver’s license and good driving record required. In addition, proof of insurance and liability coverage may be required.

About Scripps

