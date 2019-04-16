Multimedia Journalist

Your responsibilities as an MMJ will include reporting, shooting and editing news stories, enterprising story ideas, developing contacts, as well as other responsibilities as assigned. A minimum of 1-2 years reporting experience is required.



We’re looking for someone with sharp news judgment, excellent technical skills and the ability to work well independently. Experience with live shots is required, experience with Live-U is a plus. You will be expected to produce daily content on a variety of platforms including the internet, social networking sites and mobile phones, in addition to television. You must have and maintain a valid license and a good driving record.